GenWealth Group Inc. Has $13.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.06. 565,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,601. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.426 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $5.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.