GenWealth Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,259.8% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 170,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 167,450 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 198,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,674. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

