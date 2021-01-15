GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 278 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 888.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 275,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 248,026 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 267.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.32. 3,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.42. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $219.92.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

