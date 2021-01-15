GenWealth Group Inc. Sells 493 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,667,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 337.0% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $132.18. 684,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,832. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

