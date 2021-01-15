Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GVDNY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Givaudan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

