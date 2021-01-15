Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.62 million, a PE ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.