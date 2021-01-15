Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 211.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 153,157 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,439 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

