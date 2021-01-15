Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.77

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 435255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

