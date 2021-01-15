Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $622.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.75 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 496.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

