Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $194.00 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.44. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.23.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

