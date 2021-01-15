Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 148.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 10.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,847,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 67.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 36.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $96.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.24.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

