Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 320.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,701,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $215.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.34. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $216.71.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

