Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

