Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,337 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $160.85 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.41. The stock has a market cap of $181.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

