Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

PRN opened at $103.46 on Friday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.