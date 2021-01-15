Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $23,340,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,683,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,929,301 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,074 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

