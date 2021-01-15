GlobalBoost-Y 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $69,643.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 85.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $69,643.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,242.03 or 0.03154532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00389706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.01333603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.85 or 0.00555840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.92 or 0.00411260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.04 or 0.00279480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020124 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

