Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.