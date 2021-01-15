Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 2,196 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

