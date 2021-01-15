Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 256,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AHH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

