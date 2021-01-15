Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Koppers were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Koppers by 42.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Koppers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Koppers by 21.5% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $437.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

