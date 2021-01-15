Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,047 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,403 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NYSE:BHLB opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

