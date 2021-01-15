Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,701 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Agilysys by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, National Securities lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

