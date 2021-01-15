Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,337 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $788.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.37). The company had revenue of $282.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. On average, research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.56%.

In other United Fire Group news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at $997,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

