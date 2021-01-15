Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,534 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Huntsman by 278.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

