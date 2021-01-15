Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,559 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 206.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Guess’ by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GES opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

GES has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

