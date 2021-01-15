Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

CPF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $29.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

