Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 78,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,886. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $264.47 million, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

