GreenVision Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GRNVU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNVU) shares fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. 4,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02.

GreenVision Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRNVU)

Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

