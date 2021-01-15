Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,574,000 after purchasing an additional 91,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,679,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $157.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $165.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.24.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.