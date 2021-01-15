Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Invests $3.48 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 147,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,315,000.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $28,761,052.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,586,033.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at $95,340,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 30,253,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,831,090. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

