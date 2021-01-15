Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.75, for a total value of $3,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,911.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,111,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $313.10. 560,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.36 and a 200-day moving average of $240.54. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $320.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

