Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 251,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 110,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 157,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.04. 4,178,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

