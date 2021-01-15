Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,620,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.97. 436,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,044. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

