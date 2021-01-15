Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce sales of $786.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $782.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.90 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $655.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

GO opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.39.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $766,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,851.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,150.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,245 shares of company stock valued at $24,427,738. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

