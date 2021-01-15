Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.87

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.87 and traded as high as $27.20. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 700 shares.
The firm has a market cap of C$755.02 million and a PE ratio of -53.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.05 per share, with a total value of C$453,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,270.
Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.
