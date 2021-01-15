Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.87

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.87 and traded as high as $27.20. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 700 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$755.02 million and a PE ratio of -53.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) (TSE:GCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$52.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -122.53%.

In other Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 17,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.05 per share, with a total value of C$453,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,270.

Guardian Capital Group Limited (GCG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

