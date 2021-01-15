Guild Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Guild Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Alexco Resource by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 33,271 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 159,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 15,508.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 740,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 115.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 523,378 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,552. The stock has a market cap of $382.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.94. Alexco Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Alexco Resource Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

