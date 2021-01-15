Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases 109,600 Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Gold Resource worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 11.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gold Resource by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 217,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

GORO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $7.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

GORO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a P/E ratio of -278.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

