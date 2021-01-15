Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) shot up 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 44,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 34,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMSNF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Hammerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

