Head to Head Comparison: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) vs. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

24.5% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Workday shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Workday shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -106.21% -118.65% -48.64% Workday -10.77% -10.56% -3.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritone and Workday’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $49.65 million 22.75 -$62.08 million ($2.85) -14.29 Workday $3.63 billion 15.04 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -160.09

Veritone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Veritone and Workday, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 1 4 0 2.50 Workday 2 10 17 1 2.57

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential downside of 58.67%. Workday has a consensus target price of $241.46, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Workday’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Veritone.

Summary

Workday beats Veritone on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as Skills cloud, a machine-learning-powered universal skills language to help source, utilize, develop, and retain talent. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution for finance, human resource, and sales planning; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. It serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

