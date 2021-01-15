Head to Head Review: Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axcella Health and Vir Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 Vir Biotechnology 1 1 5 0 2.57

Axcella Health currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.73%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.8% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axcella Health and Vir Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.62 Vir Biotechnology $8.09 million 574.59 -$174.68 million ($5.76) -6.34

Axcella Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77% Vir Biotechnology -293.64% -81.12% -42.32%

Summary

Axcella Health beats Vir Biotechnology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; a collaboration with WuXi Biologics; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

