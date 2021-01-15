Head-To-Head Review: Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) vs. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Franchise Group has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolby Laboratories has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Franchise Group and Dolby Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group $132.55 million 9.60 -$2.16 million N/A N/A Dolby Laboratories $1.16 billion 8.17 $231.36 million $2.30 41.12

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Franchise Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Franchise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Franchise Group and Dolby Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Dolby Laboratories 0 2 2 0 2.50

Franchise Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.79%. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus price target of $75.67, indicating a potential downside of 19.99%. Given Franchise Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franchise Group is more favorable than Dolby Laboratories.

Dividends

Franchise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Dolby Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dolby Laboratories pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franchise Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Franchise Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and Dolby Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group 0.94% 12.37% 2.21% Dolby Laboratories 19.91% 9.89% 8.13%

Summary

Franchise Group beats Dolby Laboratories on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices. Its audio technologies also include Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; Dolby Digital Plus, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications and devices; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for media application; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency to support for media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, hardware components, video conferencing solutions, and other products for the cinema, television, broadcast, communication, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

