Head-To-Head Review: TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN)

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSE:TAT) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and Dawson Geophysical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAtlantic Petroleum $67.38 million 0.28 -$5.37 million N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical $145.77 million 0.43 -$15.21 million N/A N/A

TransAtlantic Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dawson Geophysical.

Volatility and Risk

TransAtlantic Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dawson Geophysical has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of TransAtlantic Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TransAtlantic Petroleum and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAtlantic Petroleum -72.10% -479.20% -16.59% Dawson Geophysical -10.09% -10.90% -9.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransAtlantic Petroleum and Dawson Geophysical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAtlantic Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Dawson Geophysical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dawson Geophysical beats TransAtlantic Petroleum on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

