HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Trading 5.4% Higher

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.22 and last traded at $28.80. 203,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 87,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Several research analysts recently commented on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.57.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,217,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 37,807.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 792,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 744,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 52,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

