HeartBout Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $62,145.61 and approximately $11.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00385311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.36 or 0.04078562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012989 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HB is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

