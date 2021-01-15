Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Sells $281,250.00 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HL opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $7.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Hecla Mining by 6,381.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 142,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $387,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,157 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

