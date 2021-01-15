HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDELY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,898. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

