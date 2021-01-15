HEIDI (HDI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.00

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. HEIDI has a total market cap of $5,530.75 and approximately $9.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 272.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEIDI Token Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

