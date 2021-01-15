Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.27

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.27 and last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 1157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $637.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares in the company, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 186.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 201,344 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,664,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.