Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.35

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.35 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 27 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLIO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $261,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

